Cohu, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cohu in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

COHU opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 31.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $3,617,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

