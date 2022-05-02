Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have lagged the industry in the past three months, thanks to the impacts of higher raw material and logistics costs worldwide. It reported earnings per share decline in first-quarter 2022, despite sales growth. Each of the company’s segments incurred significantly higher raw and packaging material costs in the first quarter. Also, it incurred higher logistics costs owing to volume and capacity constraints in the shipping and logistics industry, higher e-commerce demand, and the impact of the Ukraine war. This impacted the company’s gross and operating margins. Moreover, the company’s EPS guidance for 2022 failed to impress. However, the company reported top line growth backed by increased pricing across all regions. The company’s sales also benefited from investments in innovation and digital capabilities.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

