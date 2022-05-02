Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $88.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.