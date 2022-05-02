CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 24.9% in April

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 150.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

CLGN stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

