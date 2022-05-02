Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Down 26.7% in April

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,148,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 619,397 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,085. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. Colombier Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

