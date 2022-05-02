Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Down 23.3% in April

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Color Star Technology by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 148,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Color Star Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Color Star Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

CSCW stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.