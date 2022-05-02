Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COLB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

