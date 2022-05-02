Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $81.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

