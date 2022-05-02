Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMA. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Shares of CMA opened at $81.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.10. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

