Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $84.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

