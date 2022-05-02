CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CommScope by 1,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,141 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $19,925,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

