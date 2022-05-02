Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Community Bank System by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

