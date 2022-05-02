Community Health Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

NYSE:CYH opened at $7.67 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

