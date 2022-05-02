Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

