Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.29%.

CWBC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 4,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.50%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Community West Bancshares worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

