Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Issues Earnings Results

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.29%.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.36% of Community West Bancshares worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Community West Bancshares (Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.