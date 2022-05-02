Comparing Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) & Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Madison Square Garden Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 2 0 2.67

Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus target price of $209.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.56%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Madison Square Garden Sports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports $415.72 million 9.22 -$13.95 million $2.22 71.56

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -48.90% 2.06% Madison Square Garden Sports 8.54% -24.26% 4.12%

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Madison Square Garden Sports (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL). It also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. In addition, the company operates two professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

