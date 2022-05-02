Comparing Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) & Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alerus Financial and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $240.04 million 1.85 $52.68 million $2.69 9.50 Bank First $121.90 million 4.40 $45.44 million $5.76 12.27

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alerus Financial pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 20.86% 13.52% 1.47% Bank First 36.55% 13.94% 1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alerus Financial and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank First has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank First beats Alerus Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

