Comparing Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluejay Diagnostics and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Bluejay Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 754.70%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.72%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Anika Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.11 $4.13 million $0.29 74.24

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics 2.80% -0.11% -0.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bluejay Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

