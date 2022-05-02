Comparing FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) & Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Trend Micro alerts:

This table compares Trend Micro and FingerMotion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.73 billion 4.53 $349.14 million $2.50 22.31 FingerMotion $16.68 million 4.95 -$4.38 million ($0.14) -13.86

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than FingerMotion. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trend Micro and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 2 0 0 2.00 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 20.11% 18.91% 9.73% FingerMotion -24.38% -153.17% -62.80%

Risk and Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trend Micro beats FingerMotion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro (Get Rating)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud-native app development, cloud operational, data center security, and SaaS application solutions. Further, it provides ICS/OT, connected car, and 5G security solutions, as well as offers ransomware, end-of-support systems, compliance, detection, and response solutions. It serves oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, and electric utility industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About FingerMotion (Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven solutions and insights for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.