Comparing OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinduoduo and OmniComm Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 1 4 7 0 2.50 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus target price of $76.10, indicating a potential upside of 76.48%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and OmniComm Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 3.64 $1.22 billion $0.82 52.83 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than OmniComm Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo 8.40% 15.76% 6.48% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Volatility & Risk

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats OmniComm Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About OmniComm Systems (Get Rating)

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

