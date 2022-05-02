Comparing Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sabre and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sabre currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.39%. Nextdoor has a consensus target price of 8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 95.12%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Sabre.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabre and Nextdoor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.69 billion 2.01 -$928.47 million ($2.98) -3.51 Nextdoor $192.20 million 1.24 -$95.32 million N/A N/A

Nextdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -54.98% N/A -14.85% Nextdoor N/A -39.49% -12.53%

Summary

Nextdoor beats Sabre on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

