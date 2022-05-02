Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,966,000.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 on Monday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.