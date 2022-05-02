Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,195. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

