Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.78.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $246.09 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,367.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.