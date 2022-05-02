Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Up 32.0% in April

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 208,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,195. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.44.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 400,301 shares of company stock worth $4,164,895 and sold 135,070 shares worth $1,506,250. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

