Contrasting AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AvePoint and ShotSpotter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $191.91 million 4.66 -$33.24 million N/A N/A ShotSpotter $58.15 million 5.73 -$4.43 million ($0.37) -74.19

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvePoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AvePoint and ShotSpotter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 5 0 2.71 ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

AvePoint currently has a consensus target price of $12.28, indicating a potential upside of 150.58%. ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint N/A -9.73% -3.35% ShotSpotter -7.62% -6.92% -3.64%

Risk and Volatility

AvePoint has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AvePoint beats ShotSpotter on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

ShotSpotter Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls, and key infrastructure or transportation centers to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities of a outdoor gunfire incident and saving minutes for first responders to arrive. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter Investigate, a cloud-based investigative platform to help law enforcement agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate case work with easy-to-use software tools. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

