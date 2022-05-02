Contrasting Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cathay Pacific Airways and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay Pacific Airways $5.86 billion 0.66 -$711.33 million N/A N/A Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.79 -$472.57 million ($4.54) -5.20

Spirit Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cathay Pacific Airways.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay Pacific Airways and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay Pacific Airways N/A N/A N/A Spirit Airlines -14.63% -19.70% -4.95%

Volatility and Risk

Cathay Pacific Airways has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay Pacific Airways 1 0 1 0 2.00 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cathay Pacific Airways (Get Rating)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services. In addition, the company operates a computer network for interchange of air cargo related information; and offers repair and maintenance services for transportation companies. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific, North Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 234 aircraft directly connecting Hong Kong to 119 destinations in 35 countries worldwide, including 26 destinations in China. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

