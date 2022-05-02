Contrasting FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and FirstEnergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 82.55 -$142.19 million N/A N/A FirstEnergy $11.13 billion 2.20 $1.28 billion $2.24 19.14

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -288.86% -56.17% FirstEnergy 10.85% 17.17% 3.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heliogen and FirstEnergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 FirstEnergy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Heliogen presently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 100.89%. FirstEnergy has a consensus price target of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than FirstEnergy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Heliogen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,074 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 273,295 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

