Contrasting InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) & Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InnovAge and Sharecare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 0.98 -$43.99 million $0.03 153.00 Sharecare $412.82 million 2.25 -$85.00 million N/A N/A

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InnovAge and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 1 6 1 0 2.00 Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50

InnovAge currently has a consensus price target of $11.07, indicating a potential upside of 141.21%. Sharecare has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 143.31%. Given Sharecare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than InnovAge.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 0.74% 3.17% 2.06% Sharecare N/A -16.83% -8.49%

Summary

InnovAge beats Sharecare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sharecare (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

