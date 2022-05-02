Contrasting Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) & Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Levi Strauss & Co. and Ermenegildo Zegna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 11 0 3.00 Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $31.64, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus price target of $11.87, suggesting a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Volatility and Risk

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Ermenegildo Zegna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $5.76 billion 1.27 $553.54 million $1.48 12.45 Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.32 -$160.90 million N/A N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 10.03% 40.41% 11.21% Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co. operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands. In addition, the company licenses Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. Further, it sells its products through third-party retailers, such as department stores, specialty retailers, third-party e-commerce sites, and franchisees who operate brand-dedicated stores; and directly to consumers through various formats, including company-operated mainline and outlet stores, company-operated e-commerce sites, and select shop-in-shops located in department stores, and other third-party retail locations. The company also operates approximately 3,100 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.