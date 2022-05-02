Contrasting North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares North American Construction Group and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 6.84% 20.40% 6.34% Expro Group -23.28% -4.24% -3.19%

This table compares North American Construction Group and Expro Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $521.90 million 0.72 $41.02 million $1.14 11.07 Expro Group $825.76 million 2.02 -$131.89 million ($2.26) -6.76

North American Construction Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North American Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

North American Construction Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for North American Construction Group and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

North American Construction Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.21, indicating a potential upside of 99.80%. Expro Group has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.25%. Given North American Construction Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe North American Construction Group is more favorable than Expro Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats Expro Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a heavy equipment fleet of 632 units. It serves resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

