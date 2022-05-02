Contrasting Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

55.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Rafael’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $29.22 million 9.86 $32.91 million $1.80 8.74 Rafael $3.97 million 11.27 -$24.54 million ($7.51) -0.29

Vidler Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vidler Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 112.63% 17.84% 17.59% Rafael -3,579.32% -54.97% -48.76%

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Rafael on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides potable water resources to communities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Rafael Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. The company's lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), which is being evaluated in various clinical studies, including two Phase III registrational clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.