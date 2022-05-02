Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. 82,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $19,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,021.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 45,345 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

