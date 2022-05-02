Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.49. 188,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,090. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$6.16 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.18.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

