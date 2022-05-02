Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$13.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.49. 188,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,090. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.13. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$6.16 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.18.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

