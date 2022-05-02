Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,920. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,196.

CMMC opened at C$2.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$606.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.07.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

