Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CPPMF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.25. 74,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.83. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.