Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMMC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.86.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CMMC traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.69. 1,026,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,314. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$2.69 and a one year high of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$568.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,175,486. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$477,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,549,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,546,926.41. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,196.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.