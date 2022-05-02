Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNM. Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

NYSE CNM opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,450,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

