Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold acquired 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $30,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

CMT opened at $10.00 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

