Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Shares of TSE GCL opened at C$0.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. Colabor Group has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.28.

Colabor Group ( TSE:GCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.30 million.

Colabor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.