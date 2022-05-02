Cormark Comments on Equitable Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.25.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$57.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$57.40 and a 12-month high of C$84.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361 over the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

