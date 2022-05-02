Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$135.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.08 million.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.