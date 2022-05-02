Corning Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 38,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 197,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 92,763 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 17.6% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 50,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.