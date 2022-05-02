Coty (COTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Coty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.220-$0.260 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.22-$0.26 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.