Cowen Begins Coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.50.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

