Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 847,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,197. Cowen has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $627.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cowen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 5.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cowen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

