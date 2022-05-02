Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Issues Earnings Results

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Cowen stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 847,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cowen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 5.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cowen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

