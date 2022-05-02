Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 153.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter valued at $525,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cowen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.